Actor Masum Aziz no more

Ekushey Padak winning actor and screenplay writer Masum Aziz is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45pm at Square Hospital in Dhaka on Monday. Ghulam Quddus, president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Masum Aziz, suffering from cancer and heart-related disease for a long time, was placed on life support on Thursday evening as his condition deteriorated.