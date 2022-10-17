Actor Masum Aziz no more

Ghulam Quddus said the body of Masum Aziz will be kept at Square Hospital on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, it will be taken to the central Shaheed Minar -- a place where people from all social strata will pay their last tribute to the acclaimed actor from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
However, no decision has been taken yet over his burial, he added.
The noted dramatist was awarded Ekushey Padak this year for his outstanding contribution in acting. In 2006, Masum Aziz and Raisul Islam Asad shared National Film Award in the best supporting actor category for acting in ‘Ghani’ film.
Alongside his acting in film, TV and stage play, Masum Azim earned fame as screenwriter and drama director. He first appeared in acting through theater while studying at Chittagong University (CU).
He first acted in a TV drama in 1985.He directed the government-funded film, ‘Sanatan Golpo’, which was released in 2018.
Cultural affairs state minister KM Khalid expressed deep shock at the death of this famous actor.