Who is this Rezwan? Know the sweetheart of Tasnia Farin

Renowned actress Tasnia Farin has formally tied the knot with her long-time lover Shaikh Rezwan, sparking an inquisitive buzz among her fans and well wishers regarding the groom’s identity.
In a post on her Facebook handle, Farin announced their marriage on Monday night and revealed her partner’s name partially. The post drew a plethora of good wishes for their conjugal life ahead.
At the same time, it triggered a flurry of speculation about the groom’s identity in detail. Within a few hours, the name, Shaikh Rezwan, secured its position on the trending list in Facebook search.
In conversation with her close ones, it was learnt that the groom is Shaikh Rezwan Rafid Ahmed, a graduate in computer science from a private university in Dhaka. He served a technology firm in Dhaka as software engineer, before pursuing his masters degree in the United Kingdom.
Farin strictly maintained the secrecy of their relationship from the public eye, even though she was seen with Rezwan in a film – Networker Baire. A select group of her confidants and colleagues were aware of their relationship, but it remained confined within the tight-knit circle.
Then Farin came up with a pleasant surprise and announced their marriage, giving no room for speculations to spread.
Their pre-marriage love story spanned over eight and a half years and it culminated in akht (marriage registration) in a simple ceremony on 11 August. It was attended by close family members.
Directors Mostofa Sarwar Farooqi, Mizanur Rahman Aryan, Imraul Rafat, actor Arefin Shuvo, Sabila Nur, and many others immersed the newly-wed couple with love and good wishes.
Farin made her debut in 2017 with the drama ‘Amra Abar Firbo Kobe’. Since then, she has made a mark in television dramas, web cinemas, series, and even ventured into the Kolkata movie scene with 'Aaro Ek Prithibi.'