Actress Tasnia Farin announces marriage to college sweetheart

Popular actress Tasnia Zamil, known by her stage name Tasnia Farin, has announced her marriage to her long-time companion Shaikh Rezwan.
Tasnia Farin made the announcement in a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, sharing an image with her husband Shaikh Rezwan, who works oversees.
The actress said they completed akht (marriage registration) in a simple ceremony surrounded by close family on 11 August and planned to have another celebration with their close friends and colleagues once Shaikh Rezwanm returns.
In her Facebook post, Tasnia Farin said, “Eight and a half years of love, friendship and togetherness; we finally made it official on 11th August of 2023. Even though it’s been a long time, you still make my heart race just like day one. I find my peace in you. We have built our own sanctuary devoid of outside noise.”
“We fell in love when I was in college before I first appeared in front of the camera. My life rapidly changed before you. You were there for me like a shadow; always inspiring me and being my support system despite not being related to my field of work at all. We have always prioritized each other and only focused on making our visions and dreams come true. As much as both of our lives have changed over the course of time, the dynamic was the same. That’s the reason why our relationship was mostly private. It was too good to be true. But our teenage love finally got the ending it deserved. It still feels unreal to say that I’ve got a husband now. I feel like I am the luckiest girl alive. Shaikh Rezwan - thank you for marrying me. I love you and I will cherish you for the rest of my life,” she continued.
“We did our Akht in a simple ceremony surrounded by close family. Everything was done hastily because currently he’s working overseas. We wish to have another celebration with our close friends and colleagues once he is able to come back again. I wanted to share this happy chapter of my life with all of you. Please everyone keep us in your prayers,” Tasnia Farin said.
Tasnia Farin made her small screen debut in 2017 acting in drama Amra Abar Firbo Kobe. Her performance in Karagar earned her a critical acclaim. She rose to fame with her role in the web series Ladies & Gentlemen directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, which was released in OTT platform ZEE5.
She also acted in drama EX BOYFRIEND. She also starred in a web film Networker Baire directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan and produced by Redwan Rony. The film was released on OTT platform Chorki.
In 2022, Tasnia Farin won the Channel I Digital Media Award for Best Actress in a Web Series and Best Emerging Female Actor for her performance in Ladies & Gentlemen and the Meril-Prothom Alo Critics Award for Best Actress in a Limited Length Of Film for her performance in Tithir Osukh.