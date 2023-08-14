Actress Tasnia Farin announces marriage to college sweetheart

Popular actress Tasnia Zamil, known by her stage name Tasnia Farin, has announced her marriage to her long-time companion Shaikh Rezwan.

Tasnia Farin made the announcement in a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, sharing an image with her husband Shaikh Rezwan, who works oversees.

The actress said they completed akht (marriage registration) in a simple ceremony surrounded by close family on 11 August and planned to have another celebration with their close friends and colleagues once Shaikh Rezwanm returns.