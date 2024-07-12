Maharaja: A father’s tale

After the movie debuted on the OTT platform Netflix, I was initially unsure about watching it due to the preconception that South Indian films are often than not filled with violence, which I presumed I wouldn't be able to stomach. However, the involvement of Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap intrigued me enough to give it a chance.

This film is the first slow-burner I've ever watched that captivates the audience so intensely that they cannot divert their eyes for even a second.

The movie delves into the emotions of a father and his journey of vengeance. Vijay Sethupathi portrays the titular character, Maharaja, who became a single father after losing his wife when his daughter was very young.