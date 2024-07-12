Maharaja: A father’s tale
After the movie debuted on the OTT platform Netflix, I was initially unsure about watching it due to the preconception that South Indian films are often than not filled with violence, which I presumed I wouldn't be able to stomach. However, the involvement of Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap intrigued me enough to give it a chance.
This film is the first slow-burner I've ever watched that captivates the audience so intensely that they cannot divert their eyes for even a second.
The movie delves into the emotions of a father and his journey of vengeance. Vijay Sethupathi portrays the titular character, Maharaja, who became a single father after losing his wife when his daughter was very young.
One day, Maharaja visits a local police station to report a missing item—a dustbin named Lakshmi, which he and his daughter cherished. According to his statement, while his daughter was on a school trip, thieves broke into their house and stole the dustbin. This particular dustbin had saved his daughter’s life thirteen years ago when a truck crashed into their house, causing the accident that claimed his wife's life. Since then, they had kept the dustbin in their home as a cherished family possession.
In a parallel story, the film portrays Dhana, a chronic offender who frequently emerges from jail and commits crimes. In the background, the antagonist Anurag Kashyap and his partner rob houses, committing murders and other unspeakable horrors.
As the story unfolds, it turns out that Anurag Kashyap, also known as Selvam, is a family man who deeply loves his daughter. He used to run a shop with his criminal partner while engaging in nighttime robberies. One day, he was arrested in front of his wife and daughter and sentenced to thirteen years in jail.
Thirteen years earlier, Selvam had visited Maharaja’s barber shop and discussed their criminal activities over the phone with his partner. Accidentally, he left a gold chain in the shop, intended as a gift for his daughter. When Maharaja attempted to return the chain, the police arrived at that moment. Selvam believed that Maharaja (Vijay) had tipped off the police, leading to his arrest and subsequently the loss of his wife and daughter.
Thus begins the tale of vengeance. As a director, Nithilan Swaminathan has a talent for portraying acts of evil as dreadfully banal as possible, a theme evident in many of his previous screenplays. Anurag Kashyap's meticulous portrayal of pure evil juxtaposed with his role as a loving father is sure to challenge even the most morally upright viewer.
As the narrative progresses, it is revealed that on the night of the theft, Maharaja’s daughter was brutally raped. At this point, the audience discovers that Maharaja was not merely searching for a dustbin; he was seeking the protector of his daughter, much like how the same dustbin had saved her life thirteen years earlier. Nithilan is known for injecting such idiosyncrasies into his stories.
The movie also incorporates superb dark humour. For instance, when Maharaja entered the police station, the police were already beating a thief named ‘Police’.
Vijay Sethupathi delivers an outstanding performance as Maharaja in his 50th outing, overshadowing every other actor in the film.
While some may dismiss the film as a cliché thriller about a father seeking vengeance for his daughter’s rape, the twist, no matter how clichéd, leaves a lingering sense of dread. Particularly impactful is the scene where the daughter confronts the antagonist, who happens to be her biological father, and defiantly declares, “No matter what evil you have done to me, I will turn around.” This scene evokes a visceral response of cringe, dread, and anger.
If you are a father of a daughter, you will feel what you need to feel!