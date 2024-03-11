Nolan's masterpiece 'Oppenheimer' wins best picture Oscar

It is, in the words of its director, the story of the most important person who ever lived.

And on Sunday, "Oppenheimer" completed its indomitable march towards Hollywood's most important prize, winning the Academy Award for best picture.

Christopher Nolan's masterpiece -- the story of the brilliant physicist who oversaw the invention of the atomic bomb, changing the world forever -- is a grand, old-fashioned blockbuster for grown-ups.

Shot on a $100 million budget, "Oppenheimer" spared no expense, and bucked the recent trend of smaller, indie movies winning the most prestigious Oscar.

A cast was assembled from Tinseltown's top A-list, a replica of 1940s Los Alamos was secretly constructed on a mountain in New Mexico, and the test of the first-ever nuclear bomb was recreated with vast quantities of real explosives.

The effect was spellbinding, for audiences and critics alike.

Released last July, "Oppenheimer" immediately drew rave reviews and shattered box office expectations.

It went on to collect nearly $1 billion around the world, and won a total of seven Academy Awards at Sunday's gala.

