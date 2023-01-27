National Rabindra Sangeet Festival begins Friday

The organisers will hand over the ‘Kalim Shorafi Smriti Award 1429’ among the talented Rabindra Sangeet artiste of the new generation on the second day of the festival, said a release.
Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of cultural affairs Simin Hossain will inaugurate the festival at 5:00pm with its president Sajed Akbar in the chair.
Information and broadcasting secretary Mohammad Humayun Kabir Khandaker will address the inaugural function as the special guest.
Akbar, son of late Jatiya Sangsad deputy leader Sajeda Chowdhury, said the programme is open for all.