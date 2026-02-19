Folk singer Bijoy Sarkar's 123rd birth anniversary Friday

"The programmes include placing flower wreaths at the singer's portrait and cultural show featuring rendition of Sarkar's songs. A discussion will also be held to mark the day," said local UP member Vhaboranjon Roy.

Bijoy sarkar was born in Dumdi village under Narail Sadar upazila on 20 February, 1903.

He wrote 1,800 songs especially Jari, Sari, Kirton, Vhajan, Vatiali which hit the headlines in the folk song world much before he was known as a singer to the people of his homeland. He also wrote many poems.