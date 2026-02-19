Folk singer Bijoy Sarkar's 123rd birth anniversary Friday
The 123rd birth anniversary of ‘Ekushey Padak’ winning renowned folk singer Bijoy Sarkar will be celebrated in Narail tomorrow, Friday, in a befitting manner.
A day-long programme has been chalked out to mark the birth anniversary of the folk singer on his birth place Dumdi village under Bashgram union in the district.
"The programmes include placing flower wreaths at the singer's portrait and cultural show featuring rendition of Sarkar's songs. A discussion will also be held to mark the day," said local UP member Vhaboranjon Roy.
Bijoy sarkar was born in Dumdi village under Narail Sadar upazila on 20 February, 1903.
He wrote 1,800 songs especially Jari, Sari, Kirton, Vhajan, Vatiali which hit the headlines in the folk song world much before he was known as a singer to the people of his homeland. He also wrote many poems.
Leading a very simple life, the selfless singer spent most of his life completely engrossed in ‘Harmonium’, ‘Dram’, ‘Khol’ and ‘Banshi’ (Flute). His philosophic songs depicting the beauty of nature and the people of Bangladesh, has become the prime source of inspiration for the new generation’s singers
Bijoy Sarkar, a legendary singer of Bangladesh awarded ‘Ekushey Padak’ in 2013. He died at Keutia in Kolkata of the West Bengal on 4 December, 1985.