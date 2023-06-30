Mita Chowdhury passes away

Mita Chowdhury Rahman, actress extraordinaire, breathed her last on Thursday night at her home in London. She was 65. She had been suffering from cancer and had been undergoing treatment.
Mita had started her acting career when she was still in school in the late sixties and in no time won fame and popularity for her acting skills, prowess in her performance and, of course, her trademark dazzling smile.
One of Mita Chowdhury's most powerful performances was with Al Mansur in Humayun Ahmed's Nandita Narakey, before Humayun Ahmed had even begun writing drama for television. She won hearts both for her performances on stage and television.
At the peak of her career, Mita had moved to Guernsey in the UK and settled there with her husband. In recent years, she had returned to her acting career, performing both in Bangladesh and the UK.
She is survived by her son, daughter, grandchildren and a host of friends and admirers. Her beloved husband Shahed Rahman passed away last year.