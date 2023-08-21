Britney Spears’ husband says marriage over, files for divorce

Britney Spears’ husband said Thursday his marriage to the troubled pop star is over, filing for divorce just 14 months after the pair wed.

Sam Asghari said the couple would “hold onto the love” they have, but that they were going their separate ways.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the Iranian-born model wrote on Instagram.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” the 29-year-old added.

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”