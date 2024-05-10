Angelina Jolie accused of steering kids away from Brad Pitt

Webb, who worked for Jolie from 2000 to 2020, alleged that he was contacted by a Jolie aide named Michael Vieira, who attempted to prevent two bodyguards from testifying in Jolie’s custody battle with Pitt.

According to Webb’s statement, Vieira asked him to dissuade the bodyguards from testifying, emphasising that they had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with Jolie.

Despite the NDAs, one of the bodyguards, Ross Foster, expressed his intention to testify about statements he allegedly overheard from Jolie, encouraging the children to avoid spending time with Pitt during custody visits, as per People magazine.