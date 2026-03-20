900,000 tourists expected to flock to Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar has yet to have an alternative as a travel destination during the Eid holidays. It is the most preferred destination for people from various parts of the country, and this time was no exception.

From several days before the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, 80 to 90 per cent of rooms in hotels, motels, and resorts in Cox's Bazar have been booked in advance.

Hotel owners in Cox's Bazar say that tourists will start arriving from the second day of Eid, March 22nd.

Rooms have been booked continuously for 8 days until 29 March. It is estimated that at least 900,000 tourists will visit during this time.

Over five hundred hotels, resorts, guesthouses, and cottages in the city have been prepared for tourists to stay overnight. Currently, there are a few hundred tourists in the hotels, which is why the entire beach is empty.