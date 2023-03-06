Beyond Pandora: Oscar films highlight man's destruction of our own planet

Suddenly 100,000 of the rotund mammals appear outside his hut, squashed together on the beach. It is an initially mesmerizing spectacle, but one that we later learn is the result of the loss of sea ice -- and the dangerous overcrowding has deadly effects.

"We just hope that we can join the chorus of scientists and artists from all over the world and contribute to this conversation on the dire state of our planet," said Arbugaeva.

The siblings told AFP that their Oscar nomination in the documentary short film category has been the cause for huge celebration in their remote homeland.

And they are even planning to bring Chakilev -- their grizzled, solitary marine biologist -- to the glamorous awards gala in Los Angeles on 12 March.

But the spotlight on their ancestral region is vital to conveying how climate crisis is upending life for humans and animals, in wildly different ways, all across the globe.

"We have access to that very crucial area of the Arctic," said Arbugaeva.

"Talking from the native land, I think that's very, very important," she added.

"The stories we see, they're not the stories that are on the surface... it requires years and years of just being there and understanding."