Pori Moni sends divorce notice to Raj 

In the end, actress Pori Moni and her husband Shariful Raj have parted ways. Pori Moni sent a divorce notice to Raj on 18 September. A source in her family confirmed this to Prothom Alo. However, neither Pori nor Raj could be reached for a comment on the matter.

On 10 January, 2022, the news about Raj and Pori's relationship came to light on Facebook.