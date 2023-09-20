Pori Moni sends divorce notice to Raj 

In the end, actress Pori Moni and her husband Shariful Raj have parted ways. Pori Moni sent a divorce notice to Raj on 18 September. A source in her family confirmed this to Prothom Alo. However, neither Pori nor Raj could be reached for a comment on the matter.
On 10 January, 2022, the news about Raj and Pori's relationship came to light on Facebook.
On 22 January of last year, they tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony with a Muhr of Tk 101, in the presence of the members of the two families. On 21 January, their Haldi ceremony was held.
After 10 months, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. The actress revealed her son's name along with his picture the following day. She mentioned that she named him Shaheem Muhammad Rajya, matching it with his father Raj.