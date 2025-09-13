Farida Parveen in critical condition, medical board formed
Renowned Lalon sangeet singer Farida Parveen was put on life support two days ago, her family members said.
Her physical condition has further worsened, son of the famous artiste Imam Nimeri Upal said on Saturday afternoon. He said his mother was in critical condition.
Farida Parveen has long been suffering from kidney related complications.
In recent weeks, her condition had deteriorated to the point that she required dialysis twice a week. As part of her regular treatment, she was taken to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali on 2 September.
However, following dialysis, her health worsened, and physicians advised that she be admitted. Since then, she had been under treatment in the hospital’s ICU. Last Wednesday, as her condition further worsened, physicians decided to place her on a ventilator.
Universal Medical College Hospital managing director Ashish Kumar Chakraborty told Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon, “Farida Parveen’s kidneys and brain are not functioning. She has lung complications, irregular heartbeats, and a blood infection that has spread throughout her body. Dialysis cannot be carried out because of her low blood pressure.”
Ashish Chakraborty said, “A six-member medical board has been formed for Farida Parveen’s round-the-clock treatment. She has been placed under 72-hour observation starting today. Only after that we can say which way her condition is heading.”
Farida Parveen’s son, Imam Nimeri Upal, said, “She is on ventilation, but my mother’s condition has not improved. The physicians have said her situation remains critical.”
Earlier, speaking about Farida Parveen’s health, her husband, instrumentalist Gazi Abdul Hakim, said, “Overall, her condition is not very good. In the past few months, she has been admitted to the ICU four times for treatment. She is suffering from various lung and kidney complications. Her body remains extremely weak. She does not have the strength to stand up, nor can she walk. I request everyone to pray for her.”
Hospital sources said that Farida Parveen has long been suffering from various health complications. In addition to lung problems, she is also battling diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney issues, and thyroid complications.
In 1968, Farida Parveen began her career as a listed artiste at Rajshahi Betar, singing Nazrul Sangeet. Around 1973, she gained popularity by performing patriotic songs. She later trained in Lalon songs under the tutelage of mystic Moksed Ali Shah.
Farida Parveen received the Ekushey Padak in 1987 for her outstanding contribution to music. In 2008, she was honoured with Japan’s Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize, and in 1993 she won the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer.
She also established a music school named Achin Pakhi School, dedicated to teaching Lalon songs to children.