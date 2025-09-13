Farida Parveen in critical condition, medical board formed

Renowned Lalon sangeet singer Farida Parveen was put on life support two days ago, her family members said.

Her physical condition has further worsened, son of the famous artiste Imam Nimeri Upal said on Saturday afternoon. He said his mother was in critical condition.

Farida Parveen has long been suffering from kidney related complications.

In recent weeks, her condition had deteriorated to the point that she required dialysis twice a week. As part of her regular treatment, she was taken to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali on 2 September.

However, following dialysis, her health worsened, and physicians advised that she be admitted. Since then, she had been under treatment in the hospital’s ICU. Last Wednesday, as her condition further worsened, physicians decided to place her on a ventilator.