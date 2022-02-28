A celebration of art where colour meets verse

Fine art as a kind is an aesthetic impression that delves into the most intricate realm of human consciousness. It emerges from the thought patterns of the artist, is expressed through the artist’s creative touches which creates an impression on the consciousness of whoever experiences its visual manifestation.

But art finds its repletion when it spurs another form art, when the artist succeeds in invoking the mind of another artiste into creation.

It was the same flow of art that inspirits the art exhibition namely “Rang Michhile Swapno Gantha” held on the launching of a collection of poetry at the Studio 6/6, an art gallery in the capital’s Mohammadpur area. Here the artworks of acclaimed painter Najib Tareque inspire poetry of renowned lyricist Mahmud Khurshid.