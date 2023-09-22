Joe Jonas reacts after ex-wife Sophie Turner sues him for custody of their children

American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas has filed a response to Sophie Turner's lawsuit alleging wrongful retention of the couple's two children.

A spokesman for the musician, 34, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday responded to his estranged wife's lawsuit which alleged that Jonas was refusing to let the couple's two children, Willa, 3, and 14-month-old daughter return to England.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.

The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on 6 September, 2023, more than two weeks ago," the statement obtained by PEOPLE read.