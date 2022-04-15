Entertainment

Actor Apurba’s father passes away

Entertainment Correspondent
Dhaka
Popular television actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba's father Omar Faruk has died.

Omar Faruk, 72, breathed his last on Friday morning. He had been suffering from lung cancer for six years.

Confirming the news to Prothom Alo, Apurba said his father might have died while sleeping. A physician confirmed the death while he was summoned to the house, Aburba said.

In a Facebook status, Apurba wrote, “My father breathed his last a while ago (inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun). Please pray for my father.”

Apurba said his father was diagnosed with cancer at the final stage.

He would be buried at the martyred intellectuals' graveyard in Mirpur after namaj-e-janaza at Baitus Salam jame masjid at Iqbal Road, Mohammadpur.

