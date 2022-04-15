Actor Apurba’s father passes away

Advertisement
Confirming the news to Prothom Alo, Apurba said his father might have died while sleeping. A physician confirmed the death while he was summoned to the house, Aburba said.
In a Facebook status, Apurba wrote, “My father breathed his last a while ago (inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun). Please pray for my father.”
Advertisement
Apurba said his father was diagnosed with cancer at the final stage.
He would be buried at the martyred intellectuals' graveyard in Mirpur after namaj-e-janaza at Baitus Salam jame masjid at Iqbal Road, Mohammadpur.