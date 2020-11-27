Aly Zaker a glittering star in cultural arena: BNP

Expressing shock over the death of Ekushey Padak recipient and noted actor Aly Zaker, BNP on Friday said he was a glittering star in the cultural arena of Bangladesh, reports UNB.
"People will always remember him for his glorious achievements and contributions to the country's cultural arena," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
In a condolence message, he said, "Actor Aly Zaker is a shining star in Bangladesh's cultural arena. His death is an irreparable loss to the expansion of the country's culture."
The BNP leader also recalled the role of the prominent culture personality in the country's liberation war as a member of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.
He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Aly Zaker and conveyed his profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.
In a separate condolence message, BNP chairperson's advisory council member Gazi Mazharul Anwar and the party's cultural affairs secretary Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Ujjal also condoled the demise of actor Aly Zaker.
Popular TV actor and director Aly Zaker passed away on Friday morning at a city hospital after a four-year-long battle with cancer.