Aly Zaker a glittering star in cultural arena: BNP

In a condolence message, he said, "Actor Aly Zaker is a shining star in Bangladesh's cultural arena. His death is an irreparable loss to the expansion of the country's culture."

The BNP leader also recalled the role of the prominent culture personality in the country's liberation war as a member of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.



He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Aly Zaker and conveyed his profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.



