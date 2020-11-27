Aly Zaker no more

Acclaimed theatre and TV actor Aly Zaker passed away at United Hospital in the capital on Friday morning. Actor and member of parliament Asaduzzaman Noor confirmed that the 76-year-old actor breathed his last at around 6:40am in the morning.

The actor, known for his diverse characters in numerous TV dramas, had been suffering from cancer for a few years and was undergoing treatment. He was taken to hospital as his condition worsened. He tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The body of the actor will be taken to Muktijoddha Museum around 11:00am for people to pay tribute. The place for burial is not decided yet.