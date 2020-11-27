Aly Zaker no more

Acclaimed theatre and TV actor Aly Zaker passed away at United Hospital in the capital on Friday morning. Actor and member of parliament Asaduzzaman Noor confirmed that the 76-year-old actor breathed his last at around 6:40am in the morning.
The actor, known for his diverse characters in numerous TV dramas, had been suffering from cancer for a few years and was undergoing treatment. He was taken to hospital as his condition worsened. He tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
The body of the actor will be taken to Muktijoddha Museum around 11:00am for people to pay tribute. The place for burial is not decided yet.
Aly Zaker made his acting debut in Munier Chowdhury's play 'Kabar' on 21 February 1972. In June of the same year, he joined the Nagorik Natya Sampradaya. He is the actor and director of many popular plays including 'Baki Itihas', 'Sot Manusher Khoje', 'Dewan Gazir Kissa', 'Captain of Copenic', 'Galileo', 'Macbeth' and so on. Besides, he has gained popularity acting in many TV dramas including 'Aaj Rabibar', 'Bahubrihi', 'Tathapi', 'Pathar', 'Deyal' and so on. He has done more than 50 plays on radio. He has acted in several films as well.
The actor received Ekushey Padak, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award, Bangabandhu Award, Munier Chowdhury Padak, Naren Biswas Padak and many other awards and honours during his lifetime. He is the chairman of the Asiatic 360 Group, an advertising agency. He was survived by his wife Sara Zaker, son actor Iresh Zaker, daughter Shreya Sharbojoya, daughter-in-law Mim Rashid and granddaughter Neha.