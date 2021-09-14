Benedict Cumberbatch is yet to master the banjo

English star Benedict Cumberbatch has jokingly said that he still needs to master the banjo after playing the musical instrument in his film ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Cumberbatch said: “I’ve yet to master the banjo. If you put an instrument that takes years to practice in someone’s hands who’s had one year, or a few months in my case, there is nothing like pulling you out of an authentic experience, committing to something you believe is immersive and going, ‘Oh this is such a fake moment.’ It’s really painful.”