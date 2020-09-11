Akshay Kumar says he drinks cow urine every day

When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said, “I wasn’t worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay.”

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls”, which will premiere on Discovery+ on 11 September.

Akshay also confessed that doing an episode with Grylls was a “highlight for him”.