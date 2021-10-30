Aryan Khan reaches home after spending nearly one month in jail

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan reached his home Mannat after being granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday evening, and after all the formalities were completed, he was released from Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning.

A huge crowd gathered outside Mannat and hence SRK and Aryan found it tough to enter their home, however, after a few minutes, their car finally managed to make its way into Mannat.