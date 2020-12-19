Bigg Boss: It is all about money, honey

Over all these years, the Bigg Boss house has become a place to get fame and name, revive dying careers and also a place to get out of bankruptcy and financial crisis.

They ditch their phones, disconnect from the world and display their lives on a public platform as they get locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

The reason is simple. They get big bucks for it. For contestants in dire straits, the lure is even bigger.

While many big stars shy away from getting into the house because of its controversial side, there are some who bring their life onto the small screen to get back to get out of the financial or career crisis.