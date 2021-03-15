Bollywood pours in wishes for birthday boy Aamir Khan

As actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and he was poured with wishes and blessings from his counterparts in the film industry. From telling their favourite moment with him to blessing him immense success, Aamir’s Bollywood friends filled social media with birthday wishes.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. His co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan took a still from him in the film to wish him. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Lal. There will never be another like you. Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film.”

Actress Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Aamir in her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Aamir, wishing you a wonderful one.”

Aamir’s ‘Ishq’ co-star, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of the two and captioned it “Happy returns of the day dear @_aamirkhan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn’t dulled those....Lots of love”.