Eight persons, including bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryaan Khan, were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on Saturday night, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The other arrestees are - Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.