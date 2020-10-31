I’ve lost a bit of my swag after pandemic: Sudhir Mishra

For Sudhir Mishra, the pandemic has left an everlasting impact on his life, and not everything about it is good. The filmmaker says holding his ill father in his arms and running towards the ICU, and then watching him die has changed him, and he is still figuring out how.

“You know, (author) Manu Joseph once wrote an article about me and said that ‘I’m the collector of frail men’. Now, I see myself as much more frail after the pandemic,” Mishra told IANS, when asked about the projects he is working on.