Kangana’s hands ‘not clean’, says BMC as Bombay HC orders ‘status quo’

A day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partly demolished the office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the civic body on Thursday hit out at her, saying her hands were not “clean”, even as the Bombay High Court ordered a ‘status quo’ and posted the matter for hearing on 22 September.

Filing an affidavit during the hearing of Ranaut’s plea challenging the demolition of 9 September, the BMC legal team said the actress had not secured due permissions for the alleged unauthorised alterations in the premises and the work was done in complete violation of applicable rules.

The BMC team which included senior counsel Aspiy Chinoy, senior counsel Anil Sakhare and advocate Joel Carlos, pointed out that Ranaut had not disputed carrying out the unlawful modifications in her writ petition and she had no basis to dispute the illegal works carried out.