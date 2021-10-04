Mumbai court sends Shahrukh’s son to custody till 7 October

All the eight accused, arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast were taken to the city court on Monday.
They were accused in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
A NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, another Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Shahrukh’s house Mannat in Mumbai on Sunday night to be at his side in tough times.