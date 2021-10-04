Bollywood

Mumbai court sends Shahrukh’s son to custody till 7 October

ANI
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan
Mumbai's Esplanade court on Monday sent Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 7 October.

This comes after the court sent Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to NCB custody till 7 October.

All the eight accused, arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast were taken to the city court on Monday.

They were accused in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, another Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Shahrukh’s house Mannat in Mumbai on Sunday night to be at his side in tough times.

