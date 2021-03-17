Pagglait ‘a simple story dealing with complex emotions’: Director Umesh Bist

The trailer of the Sanya Malhotra-starrer “Pagglait” dropped on Tuesday, and has garnered over 550,000 views on YouTube within a few hours.

The film casts Sanya as Sandhya, a young woman who becomes a widow within a few months of getting married. While the family grieves, Sandhya is unable to bring herself to mourn the death of her husband.

“The story of Pagglait comes from a deep personal experience, and I hope the viewers would be able to relate to it. It’s a simple story dealing with complex emotions of life and death, told through the unique lens of a young widow who is surrounded by a family that is eager to take decisions for her. Our talented cast brings these nuanced moments of joy and happiness, confusion and chaos together,” said writer-director Umesh Bist.