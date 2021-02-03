Rihanna tweets about farmers’ protest, Kangana calls her a ‘fool’

International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. Soon after Rihanna’s tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest .”

The pop star’s tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

However, Kangana chose to offer an answer to Rihanna and responded to her tweet using adjectives like “fool” and “dummy” while addressing her.