Saif Ali Khan’s autobiography to be out next year

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to write an autobiography. The book will be out in 2021.

The 50-year-old actor will share his experiences in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, and inspirations, among many other things. He hopes to open up with all his heart and a dash of humour.

“So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,” Saif said about his yet-untitled autobiography, to be published by HarperCollins Publishers India.