Boss Baby, back in business

It turns out that Tim’s parents’ employer, Puppy Co., has come up with a new product that’s even cuter than babies, threatening to steal the hearts of parents and wipe out demand for babies entirely. The only way to keep the baby market alive — and for Tim to get rid of this horrible little brother, who can return to Baby Co. once the mission is accomplished — is for the two siblings to work together to foil Puppy Co.’s plans. Naturally, this endeavor proves much more complicated than anyone thought. But what happens then? Watch the movie to know.

The Boss Baby, was also No. 1 at the box office after its release that year. But before it was a full-length 90 minute film, it was a 32-page picture book written by award-winning author and illustrator Marla Frazee. Frazee’s youngest son really wanted a kitten so she bought him one. The little kitten was sort of creating havoc in the house. The kitten was pooping underneath the Christmas tree, and on their beds, and in the fireplace. And her 15-year-old told her two weeks after Christmas that they should contact the cat adoption people because the cat was stressing everybody out. Though Frazee told him that if she could raise three of her sons, he can also raise one kitten.

The main idea of The Boss Baby 2010 book, came from this story. Because after she told her son that, she sat down and started to really work on this manuscript with his emotions in mind. She was watching her son, as a 15-year-old, coping in the way that new parents cope when a baby comes into the house. And this little creature becomes the boss of you, and you didn't anticipate that would ever be possible.