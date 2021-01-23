Comedian Miqdaad says how to crack jokes in Dubai

Dubai-based Indian stand-up comedian Miqdaad Dohadwala says cracking jokes before crowds in the emirate is not much of a hassle if you follow two simple rules: Never joke about the Kingdom, and never joke about the locals.

"We need to be sensitive towards people's sentiments. Making fun of the Kingdom and the locals are a complete no," Dohadwala told IANS.

The artiste, who moved from Mumbai to Dubai in 2014, insists the scene is otherwise no different from India. "Stand-up comedy in Dubai is the same as India," he said, adding that while performing in Dubai he comes across a varied set of people while in India one can strike a common ground.

"You could be on stage for our very own 'desi' crowd on one night and a whole troupe of Ukranians on another. That is the reason why the material that you have should transcend cultural barriers to connect with people. In India, we can localise the content because the audience tends to relate on a common ground. It is easier to explore the details of the diversified Indian experience," he added.