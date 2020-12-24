Committee formed to regulate content promotion on social media, OTT platforms

Prothom Alo English Desk
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

The government has formed a committee to formulate policy to regulate content promotion and advertisement on social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) media services, reports UNB.

The 15-member committee was formed with the additional secretary (broadcast) as the chair and deputy secretary (TV-2) as the member secretary, said the information ministry in a notification on Wednesday.

Earlier, information minister Hasan Mahmud said foreign social media, content promotion, and advertisement on OTT platforms would be brought under tax net and modern rules and regulations.

“People across the world are streaming different contents, using these platforms, to get entertained. The same goes for our country as well,” Hasan Mahmud said.

“However, there have been a lot of controversies surrounding the screening of uncensored contents here. And the government is not getting proper taxes from these platforms as well.”

