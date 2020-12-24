Committee formed to regulate content promotion on social media, OTT platforms

The government has formed a committee to formulate policy to regulate content promotion and advertisement on social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) media services, reports UNB.

The 15-member committee was formed with the additional secretary (broadcast) as the chair and deputy secretary (TV-2) as the member secretary, said the information ministry in a notification on Wednesday.

Earlier, information minister Hasan Mahmud said foreign social media, content promotion, and advertisement on OTT platforms would be brought under tax net and modern rules and regulations.