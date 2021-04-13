Composer Farid Ahmed dies of Covid-19

National award-winning music director and composer Farid Ahmed died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Farid Ahmed breathed his last at 9:10 am on Tuesday, Durdana Farid, daughter of the composer, confirmed Prothom Alo over phone.

The composer had received treatment of Covid-19 at two separate hospitals in the capital for two weeks. He was on life support since 11 April.