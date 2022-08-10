Rita Ora ties the knot with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ filmmaker Taika Waititi

In fact, after the ‘Eternals’ premiere, Taika took to social media to put an extra spotlight on his date for the evening.
“I felt like I got a lot of attention at the #Eternals premiere last night. Maybe it was my date (it was definitely my date), or maybe it was this sick @thombrowne suit (it was my date) ...I guess no one will ever know,” he wrote on Instagram.
But for all the adorable joint appearances made throughout their whirlwind courtship, the two have remained tight-lipped about their romance.
When asked about her budding relationship in September 2021, Rita told a fashion magazine, “I’m in a great place in my life. That’s all I’m going to say about that,” reported E! News.
Waititi split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kainga o te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu.