Rita Ora ties the knot with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ filmmaker Taika Waititi

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ filmmaker Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have taken their relationship to the next level about a year after the two first sparked romance rumours.

The news of the duo’s marriage has been confirmed by E! News. Fans have had their focus on the couple ever since April 2021, when they were seen getting cosy in one of the singer’s Instagram posts. “Good times, memories, random things on my phone. And the ones I love.” Rita captioned a series of pics at the time, one of which featured Taika with his arms wrapped around her.

However, it wasn’t until August that the pair made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the ‘Suicide Squad 2’ premiere in Los Angeles, which was followed up by an appearance at the premiere of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ in October.