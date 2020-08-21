‘Death Note’ and the dilemma of good and evil

In hopes of catching Kira, Interpol decides to seek the assistance of an international consulting detective who goes by the alias L. He cracked multiple cases around the world. L is quite secretive, he only communicates with the world with his assistant, Watari. After he suspects that Kira is based in Japan, he stages a TV broadcast with a decoy acting as L and manages to trick Light into killing the decoy. Light swears to eliminate L once and for all.

Now, the thing about ‘Death Note’ is that it has this manipulative into rooting for the bad guy. Was Light evil? You've gotta admit that Light is egocentric. He believes those who are not with him are evil.

Light Yagami is a complicated character. The first time he killed a man, he was in denial and disgusted with himself. He killed all those criminals but it was to achieve something great. But to the Japanese Interpol, murder is murder no matter what.

Many people prefer to call him a protagonist rather than a villain or a hero. He had good intentions, but a wrong path. It was the power that corrupted him. He let it take him over. The power changed him. Light was a good person when he didn't know of this deadly weapon.

‘Death Note’ is a great anime for starters. It has the perfect length of 37 episodes. It's unlike anything else. Despite the anime being released in 2006 it still has a large and growing fanbase.

Pieta Asmara Rahman is a student of Class 6 at Auroni Biddaloy