Ekushey Padak-winning actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies

Ekushey Padak-winning actor ATM Shamsuzzaman breathes his last at his Old Dhaka residence due to long spell of old age complications, said his elder daughter Koyel.

He was 80.

The actor left behind his wife, three daughters and a son.

In November 2019, when the actor, whose career spans for around five decades, was suffering from intestinal obstruction and was hospitalised, said he has not yet delivered his best shot as an actor. “I want to come back to give my best. I hope I’ll recover completely and return to acting.”