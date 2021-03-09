Film actor Shahin Alam no more

Film actor Shahin Alam passed away under treatment at a hospital in Old Dhaka on Monday night.

He was 58.

Actor’s son Fahim has told Prothom Alo that the actor breathed his last around 10:05pm.

Fahim said the time of funeral and burial will be confirmed later.

It is learned that Shahin Alam was admitted to a hospital with fever and body aches last month. He was put on life support as his health condition deteriorated.