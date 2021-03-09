Dhallywood

Film actor Shahin Alam no more

Dhaka
Film actor Shahin Alam passed away under treatment at a hospital in Old Dhaka on Monday night.

He was 58.

Actor’s son Fahim has told Prothom Alo that the actor breathed his last around 10:05pm.

Fahim said the time of funeral and burial will be confirmed later.

It is learned that Shahin Alam was admitted to a hospital with fever and body aches last month. He was put on life support as his health condition deteriorated.

Fahim also said his father had acute kidney condition and had to go through dialysis regularly.

Shahin Alam was suffering from chronic kidney disease. He had also been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. The actor used to stay at home most of the time due to his physical condition.

Shahin Alam was born on 6 December 1962. Shahin Alam grew up in Dhaka. He used to perform on stage. He entered cinema in 1986 as a new face. SM Shafi, the famous producer of 'Be-Dwin' came to notice him at the time. He chose Shahin Alam as Masud Rana in his dream project 'Masud Rana'.

The project was not finished though. After the release of his film 'Mayer Kanna' in 1991, he signed seven films together. In his long career, he has acted in more than 150 films. His notable films include 'Ghater Majhi', 'Ek PPoloke', 'Prem Diwana', 'Chandabaj', 'Prem Pratishodh', 'Tiger', 'Rag-Anurag', 'Dagi Sontan', 'Bagha-Baghini', ' 'Alif Laila', 'Anjuman', 'Ojana Shatru', 'Goriber Songsar', 'Deshodrohi', 'Amar Ma', 'Pagla Babul', 'Teji', 'Shoktir Lorai', 'Dalpati', 'Papi Sontan', 'Dhakaiya Mastan', 'Big Boss', 'Baba', 'Bagher Baccha', 'Bidrohi Salauddin', 'Teji Purush' etc.

