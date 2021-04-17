Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani graveyard

Legendary silver screen actress Sarah Begum Kabori will be buried at Banani graveyard in Dhaka, said her son Shaker Chisti.

The namaz-e-janaza of the actress, who set the standard of acting in Bangla cinema, will be held after the Zuhr prayers in the graveyard area. Before the janaza, she will be given guard of honour.

The 70-year-old actress, also a former Awami League MP, breathed her last after being diagnosed with Covid-19 at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at 12:20 am.

Kabori tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 April and was admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital that night. She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute on 8 April. The actress was put on life support at the hospital on 15 April.