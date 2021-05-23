Mahiya Mahi, husband part ways

Popular Dhallywood actress Mahiya Mahi split from husband Parvez Mahmud Apu, confirmed the actress herself to Prothom Alo.

Earlier she posted a status on Facebook saying, “It is a big failure not to be able to get along with the best person in the world.”

She also apologised to her in-laws in the Facebook post.

Asked about the separation, Mahi said, “Yes, we separated. I separated from the best human being in the world. I am not in a state to speak anything more about it now”.

Mahiya Mahi tied the knot with businessman Parvez Mahmud Apu on 25 May in 2016. The couple parted their ways right before their fifth wedding anniversary.