Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘No Land′s Man’ nominated for Kim Jiseok Award at Busan film festival

The festival organisers, in their website, said leading Bangladesh's New Wave, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who is already familiar to Korean audiences with his BIFF 2012 closing film, Television (2012), has been nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award with his new title, No Land′s Man (2021).

The film, which was selected at the Asian Project Market (APM) 2020, carefully deals with discrimination and hate crimes based on race, religion, and nationality.

In a statement, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said, “As a director, I have explained some personal feelings in the film. I was born in Noakhali. People from this area have been a subject of troll for many years. And I had understood at a very young age I must find a way out of this. So, I started telling lies about where I came from.”