Shabnam grieves for Kabori, anxious about Farooque, Alamgir

Shabnam grieves the death of actress Kabori. She is anxious about actor Farooque undergoing treatment in Singapore. She is also concerned about actor Alamgir, ailing in Bangladesh. She is hoping they both recover soon and return home.

Shabnam, popular movie star of the yesteryear, was talking to Prothom Alo recently and her voice on the mobile phone was overcome with emotion. She choked up when talking about Kabori.

Shabnam has been in Lahore, Pakistan, for quite some time now. It was there that she learnt about Sarah Begum Kabori’s death.

“Kabori left us too soon,” said Shabnam, “It wasn’t time for her to leave. But the Creator has His plans, it is not for us to decide. But it is so shocking. She went to hospital and within just a couple of day, Kabori was not more! I heard she was directing a film. I first leant of her death on Facebook and was shocked.”