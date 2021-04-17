Legendary actress Kabori dies of Covid-19

Sarah Begum Kabori, the actress who ruled as the silver screen's sweetheart for decades, has lost her battle against Covid-19 on Friday night.

The 70-year-old actress, also a former Awami League MP, breathed her last at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at 12:20am.

Kabori’s son Shaker Chisti confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.