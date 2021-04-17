Legendary actress Kabori dies of Covid-19

Sarah Begum Kabori, the actress who ruled as the silver screen's sweetheart for decades, has lost her battle against Covid-19 on Friday night.
The 70-year-old actress, also a former Awami League MP, breathed her last at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at 12:20am.
Kabori’s son Shaker Chisti confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Kabori tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 April and was admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital that night. She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute on 8 April. The actress was put on life support at the hospital on 15 April.
Born on 19 July 1950 in Chattogram, Kabori stepped into the field of cinema in 1964. Her first film was 'Shutorang'. Kabori acted in over a hundred films in her illustrious career. Kabori shared screen with actors such as Razzak, Alamgir, Sohel Rana, Ujjal, Wasim, Khan Ataur Rahman, Golam Mustafa, Anwar Hossain and ATM Shamsuzzaman.
The veteran actress received the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film Sareng Bou (1978).
She was elected as a member of parliament from the Narayanganj-4 constituency as a Bangladesh Awami League politician in 2008.