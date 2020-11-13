Do we learn only good things from cartoons?

“Once, there was a man who had two wives. The man used to love his second wife more because the first wife had no hair and was very ugly with dark skin. The second wife also used to hate her. One day, when the man went to the city on business, the second wife bullied her and the first wife decided to go and live in a jungle. On her way, she tended to some trees and the trees were pleased with her. Then she met a fortuneteller and he told her to dive into the water one time and go back to him. After she did that she got a head full of hair, her skin tone became fairer and she became pretty. She also got gifts from the fortuneteller and from the trees she helped before. She became very happy and went back to tell the second wife these things.

"The second wife was very shocked and jealous. So, she went to try that too even though she was already pretty. On her way, she didn’t help the trees, behaved rudely with them, and also for her greed she didn’t listen to the fortuneteller and dived a second time in the water. That’s why she became really ugly with no hair and dark skin. And she died in anguish. The first wife started to live a happy life with the man.”

Remember this story ‘Teko Bou’ from “Thakurmar Jhuli”? The most iconic Bengali children's literature. It is difficult to find a Bengali reader who does not know about this book or is not familiar with these fairy tales. Nowadays it’s also available animated. ‘Teko Bou’ is the only animated “Thakurmar Jhuli” story that got 68 million views YouTube.