'Ketamine Queen' jailed for 15 years over Matthew Perry drugs

A British-American dealer dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" who sold the drugs that killed "Friends" star Matthew Perry, and boasted she supplied an elite circle of Hollywood VIPs, was jailed for 15 years on Wednesday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, was one of five people charged over the death of the beloved Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.

Sangha, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, ran a drugs emporium from her swanky apartment in Los Angeles, from where she dished out narcotics to wealthy customers in America's entertainment capital.

"To cultivate her business, (Sangha) marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele," prosecutors wrote in sentencing papers.

"As she told one customer in 2020, 'I'm really select with people,' and 'it's a very VIP circle of celebs.'"