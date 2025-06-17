Actor Matthew Perry's physician faces prison for role in overdose death

Salvador Plasencia, the doctor linked to the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty to four charges of distributing ketamine to the 'Friends' star, who passed away from an overdose in October 2023.

The plea deal, reached in federal court, acknowledges that Plasencia repeatedly administered the powerful anaesthetic without any valid medical purpose during the weeks before Perry's death, according to a media outlet.

According to the agreement, Plasencia's actions will result in a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months, although the presiding judge will make the final decision.