Eminent lyricist, journalist KG Mostafa no more

KG Mostafa, the legendary lyricist of numerous evergreen songs from the golden era of Bengali cinema, passed away on Sunday night. He was 84.

A senior member of the National Press Club, Mostafa breathed his last at his home in Azimpur at 8:00 PM on Sunday, according to National Press Club joint secretary Ashraf Ali Ashraf, reports UNB.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Monday at the premises of press club after Zuhr prayers.