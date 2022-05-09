Entertainment

Eminent lyricist, journalist KG Mostafa no more

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
KG Mostafa
KG Mostafa

KG Mostafa, the legendary lyricist of numerous evergreen songs from the golden era of Bengali cinema, passed away on Sunday night. He was 84.

A senior member of the National Press Club, Mostafa breathed his last at his home in Azimpur at 8:00 PM on Sunday, according to National Press Club joint secretary Ashraf Ali Ashraf, reports UNB.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Monday at the premises of press club after Zuhr prayers.

Born on 1 July, 1936, in Begumganj of Noakhali district, KG Mostafa completed his studies from the department of Bangla at Dhaka University. He then began his career as a lyricist and journalist.

KG Mostafa is known for writing many popular songs, including “Tomare legeche eto je bhalo, Chaand bujhi ta jaane” from the movie “Rajdhanir Buke” (1960) starring Rahman-Shabnam. This iconic track was composed by Pakistani-Bangladeshi playback singer and film music composer Robin Ghosh and sung by famous Indian singer Talat Mahmood.

Another of his popular songs is “Aayna te oi mukh dekhbe jokhon,” composed by Robin Ghosh and sung by eminent Bangladeshi playback singer Mahmudun Nabi. This song was used in the movie “Nacher Putul” (1971) starring the popular on-screen duo Razzak and Shabnam.

“Ogo lajuk lata,” “Shohorbashi shono” are some of the other popular songs penned by KG Mostafa.

In his esteemed career, KG Mostafa worked as a prominent journalist, columnist and poet. He was the editor of Shachitra Bangladesh magazine.

