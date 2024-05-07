Taylor Swift's tour arrives to shake up Europe

Having shaken four continents, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour finally brings the biggest pop culture icon of the century to Europe from Thursday, starting with a four-night run in Paris.

Swift has broken almost every record in music, and her sixth tour is no exception.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, is already the first to sell more than $1 billion in tickets, and is expected to more than double that by the time it concludes in Vancouver this December.

Swifties in Paris are especially excited to hear songs off her new album, "The Tortured Poets Society", being performed for the first time.

Many critics have derided the 31-track album as bloated and mediocre -- "a rare misstep" in the words of British music mag NME.