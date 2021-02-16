Faridi said, “Bring them to me”

Whenever asked about how he started acting, he would relate how he once stole Tk 10 from his father’s pocket. When caught, he acted like he could never do such a thing. He considered that as his first acting role. However he truly started acting while he was in Madaripur during a theatre festival in his college. He forgot the title of that drama.

He was 58 when he said he had lost the ability to return to the stage. His health was in a bad state. His lifestyle hardly permitted him to stay with the elevated form of acting in the theatre. He acted in more than a hundred films.

He started his career in celluloid with film named “Shantrash” directed by Shahidul Islam Khokon. No one ever gained such popularity as Humayun Faridi as an antagonist. He once said in this regard, “It is easy to act as a villain. A villain can do whatever he wants. A hero cannot hurt his mother, but a villain can easily beat his father.” He even produced a film along several, but the film, "Palabi Kothay'', was a flop.